Hotels can't take photocopies of your Aadhaar card anymore

Verification upgrade

New technology to enhance Aadhaar verification process

The new technology will allow verification via QR code scanning or a new Aadhaar mobile application. Kumar said, "The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon." The aim is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification and improve user privacy. The updated system is also expected to address issues caused by downtime of intermediary servers connecting with the central database.