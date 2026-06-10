Ujjwal Biswas detained after Nadia protests over relief supplies accusations

Biswas denies hoarding, calls allegations political

The scene got heated. Some protesters even threw eggs at Biswas before police showed up to calm things down.

Biswas was detained, but says he did nothing wrong, explaining, "We receive these government relief materials twice a year—during Durga Puja and Eid. But we had distributed the Durga Puja relief materials among the public. Since Eid fell during the elections, it wasn't possible to distribute the relief materials. After this, I spoke to the District Magistrate and tried to send the relief materials to the administration office,"

He also called the accusations politically motivated.

This isn't the first time TMC leaders have faced similar claims about misusing relief supplies recently.