Ukhrul gunfight between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki injures 7 India May 04, 2026

Tensions flared again in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday when a gunfight broke out between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Ringui village.

The clash began early morning, reportedly after suspected Kuki militants attacked the village.

At least seven people were hurt, six from the Tangkhul Naga side (all between 26 and 39 years old) and one from the Kuki community.