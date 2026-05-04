Ukhrul gunfight between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki injures 7
Tensions flared again in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday when a gunfight broke out between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Ringui village.
The clash began early morning, reportedly after suspected Kuki militants attacked the village.
At least seven people were hurt, six from the Tangkhul Naga side (all between 26 and 39 years old) and one from the Kuki community.
Ringui committee and Kuki CSO clash
The Ringui Village Protection Committee strongly condemned the attack, saying Kuki militants used advanced weapons from nearby bunkers.
Meanwhile, the Kuki CSO working committee pushed back, blaming NSCN-Eastern Flank for trying to enter Kuki areas.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident: ethnic violence has been rising since February, with more injuries and deaths last month.
In a separate case, police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was killed during a suspected robbery in Kangpokpi on May 3.