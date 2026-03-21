Ukraine, US deny claims of training insurgents in India
India has brushed off viral claims that over 3,000 Ukrainians slipped into the northeast to train local insurgents with help from US mercenaries and drones.
Instead, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested six Ukrainians and one American at major airports, charging them under antiterror laws for alleged illegal activities.
NIA probe on
According to investigators, the group entered India on tourist visas but traveled to restricted areas without permission.
They're accused of crossing into Myanmar's Chin State and teaching armed groups how to use drones and weapons, skills that could help banned Indian insurgents.
The court has given authorities 11 days to dig deeper into their funding, travel routes, and connections abroad as the probe continues.