U.N. awards medals to 565 Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan
The U.N. just awarded medals to 565 Indian peacekeepers, including 53 women, for their outstanding work in South Sudan.
These folks have been busy protecting civilians, running patrols, organizing veterinary camps for animals, making sure aid gets through, and even teaching self-defense to local women.
India is 2nd-largest U.N. contributor
India is the world's second-largest contributor to U.N. peace missions, with more than 4,200 personnel serving now.
The country has lost nearly 180 peacekeepers, the highest among troop-contributing countries.
Last week, two Indians were posthumously honored for their sacrifice.
Also making history: Major Abhilasha Barak won the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her work supporting women and girls during her deployment in Lebanon.