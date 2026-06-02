U.N. awards medals to 565 Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan

India is 2nd-largest U.N. contributor

India is the world's second-largest contributor to U.N. peace missions, with more than 4,200 personnel serving now.

The country has lost nearly 180 peacekeepers, the highest among troop-contributing countries.

Last week, two Indians were posthumously honored for their sacrifice.

Also making history: Major Abhilasha Barak won the Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her work supporting women and girls during her deployment in Lebanon.