UN report links Pakistan-based JeM to Red Fort attack

A United Nations sanctions monitoring report has linked the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to a deadly attack near Delhi's Red Fort last year. The incident, which took place on November 10, resulted in the deaths of 15 people. The link raises fresh concerns over JeM's operational status, contradicting claims that it has been dismantled.

Report findings JeM claimed responsibility for several attacks: Report The findings are part of the 37th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, submitted under Resolution 2734 (2024) to the Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee. The report states that one member state informed the monitoring team that JeM had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks, including the one near Red Fort.

Organizational developments JeM forms women-only wing The report also highlighted organizational developments within JeM, including the formation of a women-only wing called Jamaat ul-Muminat. The unit was formed by JeM chief Masood Azhar on October 8 last year. While not listed under UN sanctions, it is described in the report as intended to support terrorist activities. The monitoring team, however, recorded contrasting assessments from member states about JeM's operational status.

Diverging opinions Contrasting assessments on JeM's status One country pointed to JeM's operational involvement and its claims of responsibility, while another called the group "defunct." The document doesn't name countries, but Pakistan has said several times that outlawed groups like JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are no longer active since they are against its own domestic anti-terror laws. JeM, founded in 2000, is listed by the UN as an Al-Qaeda-linked entity and has been responsible for multiple attacks in India, mainly in Jammu and Kashmir.

