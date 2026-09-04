UN report warns Mumbai at risk from rising sea levels
India
A new United Nations report has put Mumbai on the list of South Asian cities most at risk from rising sea levels.
More than 14 million people in the region could be forced to leave their homes, with low-lying cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Dhaka especially exposed, and critical infrastructure faces serious threats.
Subsidence and saltwater intrusion threaten Mumbai
Mumbai's risk isn't just about rising water: land subsidence and saltwater sneaking into freshwater sources make things worse.
The city's own Climate Action Plan warned that 80% of the Mumbai's island city could be submerged by 2050.
Places like Nariman Point, Bandra, Dharavi, and Versova are especially at risk from flooding and waterlogging.
The U.N. is calling for urgent action.