U.N. Security Council implicates AQIS in Delhi Red Fort bombing
India
A new U.N. Security Council report has confirmed that al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was behind last November's Red Fort bombing in Delhi, which killed 11 people.
The attackers used Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).
The report also says there was some concern about AQIS trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.
U.N. warns AQIS risk India Bangladesh
The U.N. warns that AQIS remains a serious risk for both India and Bangladesh.
There is also concern about terror groups like al-Qaida and ISIL sharing instructions online for making chemical or toxic agents such as ricin and cyanide.
Last year, Indian authorities arrested three people accused of trying to make ricin for attacks linked to ISIL.