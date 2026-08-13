U.N. Security Council implicates AQIS in Delhi Red Fort bombing

A new U.N. Security Council report has confirmed that al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was behind last November's Red Fort bombing in Delhi, which killed 11 people.

The attackers used Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

The report also says there was some concern about AQIS trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.