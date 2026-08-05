UNAM's 2026 exam monitored by AI triggers protests over scores

A university committee found big flaws in the artificial intelligence monitoring tools that may have let cheating slip by.

Based on their advice, UNAM now wants 58,000 students (including this year's admits and some from previous years) to retake the exam in person.

With just under 22,000 spots for nearly 160,000 applicants, it's a stressful do-over and has many questioning whether artificial intelligence is ready for high-stakes exams like this.