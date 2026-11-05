Unauthorized Chawri Bazaar building collapse kills 2, MCD suspends engineers
India
A building under construction in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar collapsed on Thursday, November 5, 2026, leaving two people dead and four injured.
Turns out, the project was unauthorized: no approved plan for the 50-square-meter plot.
Now, two junior engineers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been suspended for negligence.
Rekha Gupta seeks FIR against contractor
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a full investigation and wants an FIR filed against the contractor.
The work had already been stopped around 15 days before the collapse while roof supports were being taken out.
Reports say the material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, raising big questions about safety and oversight in city construction.