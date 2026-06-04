Undavalli and Penumaka farmers resist Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati land acquisition
Farmers from Undavalli and Penumaka are pushing back against the Andhra Pradesh government's plan to take their land for the Amaravati capital-city project.
They met YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 2, saying the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is forcing them out.
The farmers also skipped a government meeting in Penumaka to show their protest.
NH-16 fields sustain farmers' 3 crops
These lands aren't just plots: they're fertile fields near NH-16 that help families grow three crops a year and keep their incomes steady.
The farmers say losing them, just so Amaravati's Seed Access Road can link up with the highway, would hit them hard.
Sridhar Reddy, one of the farmers, shared that even his small holdings are at risk if this project goes ahead.
APCRDA commissioner urges land pooling
YSRCP leader Donthireddy Vemareddy criticized the government's move.
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised legal help for affected families.
Meanwhile, APCRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju insists everything is above board and encourages farmers to join a land pooling scheme instead.