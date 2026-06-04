Undavalli and Penumaka farmers resist Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati land acquisition

NH-16 fields sustain farmers' 3 crops

These lands aren't just plots: they're fertile fields near NH-16 that help families grow three crops a year and keep their incomes steady.

The farmers say losing them, just so Amaravati's Seed Access Road can link up with the highway, would hit them hard.

Sridhar Reddy, one of the farmers, shared that even his small holdings are at risk if this project goes ahead.