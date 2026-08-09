UNESCO 2026 scorecard: India barely meets GDP minimum, underfunds education

UNESCO's 2026 SDG 4 Scorecard points out that India is just scraping by on education funding, spending 4.1% of its GDP (barely hitting the 4% minimum), but now putting only 14.2% of its total public expenditure toward education, which is below the recommended 15%.

That's actually a drop from 15.7% in 2015, showing India is moving further from the goal instead of closer.