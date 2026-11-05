UNESCO adds 'Rajatarangini,' 'Mahabharata,' 'Arthashastra' to memory register for Asia-Pacific

With these three additions, India now has six works on UNESCO's regional list, joining Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Saha1dayAlokalocana.

These texts aren't just old books: they capture stories from 12th-century Kashmir (Rajatarangini), epic adventures and philosophy (Mahabharata), plus ancient tips on leadership and strategy (Arthashastra).

It's a proud moment that highlights how much India's ideas have shaped history, and why they're still worth sharing with the world.