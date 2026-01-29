Union Budget 2026-27 goes fully digital: Here's what you need to know India Jan 29, 2026

This year, the Union Budget will be entirely paperless.

The budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App, which is bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS, and at indiabudget.gov.in after the Budget Speech on 1 February 2026.

It's all about making things quicker and easier for everyone.