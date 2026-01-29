Union Budget 2026-27 goes fully digital: Here's what you need to know
This year, the Union Budget will be entirely paperless.
The budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App, which is bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS, and at indiabudget.gov.in after the Budget Speech on 1 February 2026.
It's all about making things quicker and easier for everyone.
Get budget details right after the FM's speech
After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes her speech on February 1, key documents—like the Annual Financial Statement and Finance Bill—will be uploaded online.
No more waiting around; official information will be available after the speech.
Behind-the-scenes: How it comes together
The budget process starts with consultations and reviews, followed by ministries submitting data.
To keep everything under wraps, officials take part in a "Halwa ceremony" before entering a lock-in of about five days to prevent leaks—a tradition that adds a bit of old-school charm to this high-security process.
Why this digital shift matters
By ditching printed copies (a practice since 1980), public access is way faster for students, researchers, or anyone curious about national finances.
Plus, it helps ensure parliamentary consideration before the new financial year begins on April 1.