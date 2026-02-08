Union Budget 2026-27: Health spending up, women's welfare allocations down India Feb 08, 2026

The new Union Budget bumps up health spending by 10%, with ₹1,06,530 crore going to the Health Ministry.

But while the Gender Budget is now at ₹5 lakh crore, funding for family welfare actually dropped a bit and some schemes saw cuts in the 2025-26 revised estimates — allocations for schemes exclusively for women were reduced by nearly ₹30,158 crore, and the National Handicrafts Development Programme was cut from ₹260 crore to ₹205 crore.

Maternal health programs haven't changed, even though issues like anemia and high maternal mortality are still major concerns.