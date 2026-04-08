Union Cabinet approves ₹13,038 cr Jaipur Metro Phase 2
India
Big news for Jaipur commuters: The Union Cabinet has approved Metro Phase 2, aiming to make city travel smoother and cut down on traffic jams.
With a hefty 13,038 crore rupees investment, this joint project by the central and Rajasthan governments is all about greener, more efficient transport for the city's future.
New Jaipur line spans 41km
The new metro line will stretch 41km from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, adding 36 stations and connecting hotspots like Sitapura Industrial Area and Jaipur Airport.
There will be an easy interchange at Khasa Kothi linking it with the current Phase 1 route, so getting around should be way simpler for everyone.
Plus, funding comes from both government support and multilateral financing, showing real confidence in Jaipur's growth.