Union Cabinet approves ₹1.74tn for Jaipur Metro, Rajasthan refinery, hydropower
Big news: the Union Cabinet just approved a massive ₹1.74 trillion for projects aimed at making city travel smoother and boosting India's energy game.
The focus is on expanding Jaipur Metro, ramping up the HPCL Rajasthan refinery, and building new hydropower plants, with the hydropower projects aimed at helping manage power demand and push for more clean energy.
Jaipur Metro, hydropower and refinery expansions
Jaipur Metro Phase two will link hotspots like Sitapura Industrial Area and Jaipur Airport, with new underground stations connecting to the current metro lines, so getting around should get way easier.
On the energy front, major hydro projects (Kamala and Kalai-II) are set to add serious renewable capacity, while the Rajasthan refinery expansion means more homegrown fuel and less reliance on imports.