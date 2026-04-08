Union Cabinet approves ₹1.74tn for Jaipur Metro, Rajasthan refinery, hydropower

Jaipur Metro, hydropower and refinery expansions

Jaipur Metro Phase two will link hotspots like Sitapura Industrial Area and Jaipur Airport, with new underground stations connecting to the current metro lines, so getting around should get way easier.

On the energy front, major hydro projects (Kamala and Kalai-II) are set to add serious renewable capacity, while the Rajasthan refinery expansion means more homegrown fuel and less reliance on imports.