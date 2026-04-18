Union Cabinet approves Sovereign Maritime Fund with proposed 13,000cr corpus India Apr 18, 2026

Big news from the Union Cabinet: it has approved the creation of a Sovereign Maritime Fund; a report said its proposed corpus could be around ₹13,000 crore to provide insurance cover for Indian ships (and those coming to or from India), even when things get uncertain globally.

The goal? To keep India's maritime trade moving smoothly without having to rely so much on foreign insurers.