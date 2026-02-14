Union Cabinet clears ₹18,662cr underwater tunnel in Assam
India
The Union Cabinet has approved India's first underwater twin-tube tunnel in Assam, connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh under the Brahmaputra.
This ₹18,662 crore project will run about 33.7km in total, including a 15.79km underwater twin-tube tunnel that will sit 32 meters below the riverbed, with two road lanes in each direction and space for a railway line.
Travel time will reduce significantly
Travel between these regions will shrink from around 6 hours to just 20 minutes—huge if you hate long journeys!
The tunnel also links highways, rail lines, airports, waterways, and even tourist spots like Kaziranga.
Plus, it's set to create around 80 lakh person-days of jobs—so it's not just about faster travel; it's a boost for local opportunities too.