Union government alters Mekedatu stance, asks CWMA on CWDT compliance

There has been a subtle change in the stand of the Union government on the Mekedatu Dam.

Now, it says the CWMA needs to convey views regarding conformity or otherwise of the proposed water utilization in the project with the CWDT award, unlike what it said two weeks ago, when it claimed the February 2018 Supreme Court judgment made "no mention" of Karnataka having to obtain the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to construct any kind of structure across the Cauvery.