Union Health Minister JP Nadda inspects Assam flood relief efforts
India
Union Health Minister JP Nadda was in Assam on Sunday, taking a close look at flood relief work as the crisis deepens.
He visited Sivasagar to see the damage firsthand, met families who lost loved ones, and later led a high-level meeting in Dibrugarh.
The focus was on getting help out quickly, boosting health care support, and speeding up recovery for those hit hardest.
Assam floods claim 95, 160,000 affected
Floods have now claimed 95 lives this year in Assam, with six more deaths reported just on Wednesday.
Around 160,000 people across 14 districts are affected.
Nadda reassured everyone that the Center is working closely with the state to make sure all possible help reaches those who need it most.