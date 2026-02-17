Union health minister to launch AI projects SAHI, BODH
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to roll out two major projects—SAHI and BODH—to bring smart, ethical AI into India's healthcare system.
The launch is scheduled to take place at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, with big names from around the world showing up.
SAHI is a national guide for ethical AI in healthcare
SAHI is a national guide to make sure AI in healthcare is safe, fair, and actually useful for people across different states. It sets the rules for how health data gets used and how new tech gets tested.
BODH, built by IIT Kanpur and the National Health Authority, lets experts test their AI models on real health data—without sharing anyone's private info.
BODH will help improve medical AI tools while ensuring privacy
BODH keeps your health data private while helping improve medical AI tools—aiming to strengthen trust, transparency and quality assurance.
The summit itself was huge: 300 pavilions, 600 startups, and an expected crowd of 2.5 lakh visitors through February 20.