Union Home Ministry offers DNA testing for Nepal flood relatives
India is pitching in to help Nepal after devastating flash floods hit on August 26, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border.
With at least 1,259 lives lost and about 5,000 people still missing, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has offered DNA testing for first-degree biological relatives of people missing in Nepal's flash floods living in India.
Relatives can submit DNA across India
Relatives like parents, children, or siblings living in India can give DNA samples at select forensic labs across India, including government and NABL-accredited centers.
The DNA profiles will be compared with DNA profiles from unidentified mortal remains in Nepal using autosomal STR DNA profiling.
To make things easier, a helpline and procedures are available for families who need support during this tough time.