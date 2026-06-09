Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw denies silencing posts, targets deepfakes

Vaishnaw: fake videos must be removed

Vaishnaw explained that removing fake videos is the government's responsibility, saying a new law on fake and false information and various technological methods are needed to strengthen trust.

He also pointed out that recent IT rule changes now let authorities act against even unregistered users who spread false news.

"The question is very simple. Whether fake news should be allowed to stay on social media or should not? Who generates the fake news was never a point of conversation. If fake news is generated by a newspaper or by any other person, if it is fake news, it must be taken out," Vaishnaw said, highlighting growing worries about online misinformation.