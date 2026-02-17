Union minister helps push vehicle in snow-hit Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district got hit by intense snowfall on February 16, blocking roads and stranding vehicles between Shongatser Lake and PT Tso.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was spotted lending a hand—literally—by helping locals and workers push a stranded vehicle through the snow.
A video of the moment quickly went viral, with people applauding his down-to-earth attitude.
Tawang's wild winters often cut off travel
Tawang's wild winters often cut off travel and make life tough for everyone, including defense teams stationed there.
The BRO is still working hard to clear the roads so people can get around safely.
This isn't a one-off: similar incidents in recent years have stranded tourists and forced emergency rescues, showing just how challenging—and important—it is to keep these border areas connected.