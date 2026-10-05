Union minister K Rammohan Naidu announces 4 West Bengal airports
Big news for travelers: West Bengal will soon have four brand-new airports, as announced by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
The move comes after the state government and the Civil Aviation Ministry signed an agreement under the UDAN scheme, which is all about making air travel more accessible.
There's also a second airport wanted for Kolkata to meet the growing demand for air connectivity in the region.
West Bengal ₹29,000 cr airport investment
The new airports are coming up in Charra (Purulia), Kalaikunda (Paschim Medinipur), Balurghat (Dakshin Dinajpur), and Hasimara (Alipurduar).
The plan includes a massive ₹29,000 crore investment over the next decade to boost connectivity.
Minister Naidu also encouraged West Bengal to create a fresh aviation policy to attract more investors and help the region grow its aviation sector.