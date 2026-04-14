Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ₹1.3L/ cr Uttarakhand roads and highways

Nitin Gadkari lists Uttarakhand bypass timelines

Gadkari says these upgrades will mean faster journeys, less traffic, and safer travel for everyone.

Projects like the Haridwar Greenfield bypass (first phase finishing October 2026), Rishikesh bypass (expected to start by August 2026), Rudrapur bypass (due in October 2026), and Kashipur bypass (by December 2026) are all lined up.

Plus, the Tanakpur-Lipulekh Pass road is making pilgrim travel easier, with nearly 200km of the 370-kilometer project already done.