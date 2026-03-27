Union minister raises concern over social media's impact on children
India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is worried about how social media affects children, calling it a global issue that needs everyone to step up.
At the Times Now Summit, he pointed out that addictive algorithms on these platforms can be especially risky for kids, referencing a US court case to drive home the point.
Vaishnaw on India's economy
Vaishnaw also talked about India's economy holding strong despite global tensions, like the West Asia conflict.
He said India's fundamentals are solid, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 57%, and predicted steady growth of 6% to 8% over the next five years, even if there are some bumps along the way.