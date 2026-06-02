Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms 3rd Maharashtra tunnel breakthrough

Mumbai-Ahmedabad line 508km 320km/h

The high-speed rail line will stretch 508km, linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad with trains zipping up to 320km/h.

It features everything from an undersea tunnel near Mumbai to a massive viaduct over Ahmedabad's Kalupur flyover.

With 12 stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat and one Union Territory on its route, once it's up and running, you'll be able to travel between these two cities in just over two hours, thanks in part to major funding help from Japan.