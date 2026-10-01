United Liberation Council threatens Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir valley
India
A militant group called the United Liberation Council (ULC) has threatened Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, singling out Sunny Raina, who leads the Veesu Camp Welfare Committee.
Raina quickly reported the threat to police and asked for better security for his colleagues living in transit camps.
Patrols increased near Kashmiri Pandit camps
This latest warning has left many Kashmiri Pandits feeling anxious, especially after several targeted killings in 2022.
Over 5,500 Kashmiri Pandit youth work under the prime minister's employment package, and most of them live in guarded camps.
Authorities have now increased patrols and checkpoints around these areas, with Raina urging officials to keep everyone safe.