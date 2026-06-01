United Naga Council cancels release of 14 Kukis amid protests

NIA to probe 6 missing Nagas

Just before the scheduled release, Naga protesters demanded that their missing people be freed alongside the Kukis.

Feeling the pressure, UNC dropped the plan, saying it reflected "the prevailing sentiments of the Naga public."

While a previous exchange saw hostages from both sides were released, these six Nagas are still unaccounted for.

Now, the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).