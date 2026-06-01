United Naga Council cancels release of 14 Kukis amid protests
The planned release of 14 Kuki civilians, taken by the Naga Village Guard-Northern Command on May 13, was canceled at the last minute.
The United Naga Council (UNC) had earlier agreed to let them go if the government traced six missing Nagas allegedly abducted by Kuki extremists and took action against those responsible.
But strong protests from Naga groups changed everything.
NIA to probe 6 missing Nagas
Just before the scheduled release, Naga protesters demanded that their missing people be freed alongside the Kukis.
Feeling the pressure, UNC dropped the plan, saying it reflected "the prevailing sentiments of the Naga public."
While a previous exchange saw hostages from both sides were released, these six Nagas are still unaccounted for.
Now, the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).