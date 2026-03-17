Universal health insurance by 2033: FM Sitharaman sets big goal

Health insurance in India

Health insurance in India is growing fast, with premiums having risen recently.

Government schemes like Ayushman Bharat have already given cards to more than 43 crore people, including seniors, and affordable plans like Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana cover nearly 27 crore lives for just ₹436 a year.

Health insurance has now become the biggest part of non-life insurance in India, and with private companies joining in, this could mean better health care access for everyone, especially young people who often skip coverage until they need it most.