University student dies in Noida water-filled pit during post-exam picnic

Rescue teams save 3, barricade calls

Rescue teams, including police, fire services, the State Disaster Response Force, and the National Disaster Response Force, acted quickly to save the others.

Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened in Noida; just a few months ago, someone else drowned in an unmarked pit.

These repeated accidents highlight how important it is for local authorities to put up proper barricades and warning signs at risky or deserted places so that outings do not end in tragedy.