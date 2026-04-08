University student dies in Noida water-filled pit during post-exam picnic
A university student lost his life after falling into a water-filled pit during a casual picnic with friends in Noida's Sector 94 on Wednesday.
The group had just finished their exams and was out celebrating, but the lack of safety barriers around the open plot turned things tragic.
Three other students were rescued and are currently being treated.
Rescue teams save 3, barricade calls
Rescue teams, including police, fire services, the State Disaster Response Force, and the National Disaster Response Force, acted quickly to save the others.
Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened in Noida; just a few months ago, someone else drowned in an unmarked pit.
These repeated accidents highlight how important it is for local authorities to put up proper barricades and warning signs at risky or deserted places so that outings do not end in tragedy.