Unnao case: Delhi HC extends Jaideep Sengar's interim bail again

CBI claims some medical documents might be fake

The CBI now claims some of Jaideep's medical documents might be fake and has been asked by the judge to verify them and report back by February 20.

Meanwhile, day-to-day hearings on Jaideep's appeal against his March 2020 conviction were scheduled to begin on February 11.

He and six others were found guilty in connection with the 2018 death of the victim's father after he was assaulted in police custody—a tragic chapter in a case that started with rape allegations against Kuldeep Sengar.