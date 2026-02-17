Unnao rape case convict's brother seeks more bail extension

Court told CBI to verify Jaideep's health claims

Even with the CBI's doubts, the court extended Jaideep's bail until February 20, 2026 and told investigators to double-check his health claims.

For context: Kuldeep was convicted of raping the Unnao survivor (the alleged assault took place in 2017), and Jaideep was convicted in the custodial death of her father—Jaideep has been out on interim bail several times since 2024 due to health issues.