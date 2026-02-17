Unnao rape case convict's brother seeks more bail extension
Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, asked for three more months of interim bail, saying he's battling Stage IV oral cancer.
The CBI isn't convinced—during Tuesday's Delhi High Court hearing, they questioned whether his medical documents are legit.
Jaideep was sentenced to 10 years in the Unnao custodial death case and has been on interim bail.
Court told CBI to verify Jaideep's health claims
Even with the CBI's doubts, the court extended Jaideep's bail until February 20, 2026 and told investigators to double-check his health claims.
For context: Kuldeep was convicted of raping the Unnao survivor (the alleged assault took place in 2017), and Jaideep was convicted in the custodial death of her father—Jaideep has been out on interim bail several times since 2024 due to health issues.