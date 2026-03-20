Unpaid tolls will now lead to e-notices in India
Starting March 17, 2026, skipping out on highway tolls in India is about to get a lot harder.
E-notices will be issued to registered vehicle owners via SMS, email, mobile apps or other electronic means when a vehicle incurs an unpaid user fee.
It's all part of a push for smoother, barrier-free highways.
Ignoring the notice doubles your unpaid toll
If you ignore the notice, your unpaid toll doubles, but pay up within 72 hours, and it's just the regular fee.
Let it slide for 15 days, and your details go into VAHAN (the national vehicle database), which may lead to restrictions on vehicle-related services and could block certain transactions (for example, registration-related processes) until dues are cleared.
Mistake on the notice? You can challenge it online
Yes! If there's a mistake, you can challenge the notice online within 72 hours.
Authorities have five days to sort things out, or else the claim lapses.
This update is meant to keep everyone honest on the road and make sure highways stay in good shape for all drivers.