Unpredictable Maharashtra weather brings rain, storms and 10% water cut
Maharashtra is in for a week of unpredictable weather: think sudden rain, thunderstorms, and even a rise in temperatures.
Because water reserves are low and drought conditions continue, the state will start a 10% water cut from October 16.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this wild weather is thanks to shifting pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and North India.
Mumbai Thane rain Oct 6-7
If you're in Mumbai or Thane (Konkan region), get ready for rain and storms on October 6-7, with rain and thunderstorms expected on October 6 and 7.
Pune and Nashik will see similar drizzly days. Vidarbha might catch some showers too, but Marathwada will mostly just be cloudy.
Meanwhile, the government is asking cities to save water wherever possible: prioritizing drinking-water supply and using treated wastewater for less essential uses.