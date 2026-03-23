Unseasonal rain, hailstorms damage crops in Maharashtra; farmers hit hard
Unseasonal rain and hailstorms have hit Maharashtra hard this March, damaging more than 56,000 acres of crops like wheat, onions, grapes, tomatoes, and chilies.
The worst-affected areas include Marathwada and North Maharashtra, but Vidarbha and western districts are struggling too.
Government steps in with crop assessments, insurance help
For many farmers in places like Marathwada (nearly 29,000 acres affected) and Nashik (over 18,000 acres), these losses are a big blow, especially after similar weather troubles during the Kharif season (June-October 2025).
The government is stepping in with crop assessments and insurance help.
There is a crop loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government to support farmers facing tough times after hundreds of suicides last year and slow agricultural growth.