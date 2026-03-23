Unseasonal rain, hailstorms damage crops in Maharashtra; farmers hit hard

Government steps in with crop assessments, insurance help

For many farmers in places like Marathwada (nearly 29,000 acres affected) and Nashik (over 18,000 acres), these losses are a big blow, especially after similar weather troubles during the Kharif season (June-October 2025).

The government is stepping in with crop assessments and insurance help.

There is a crop loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government to support farmers facing tough times after hundreds of suicides last year and slow agricultural growth.