Unseasonal storms hit northern India, 111 dead in Uttar Pradesh

May storms typical across northwest India

Meteorologists say this kind of stormy chaos is actually pretty typical for northwest India in May when hot ground air mixes with moisture-laden winds: think thunderstorms, squalls, and lightning.

For context: Delhi usually gets about 3.6 squall days and 5.9 thunderstorm days every May.

Looking ahead, the IMD expects mostly clear skies for Delhi with a chance of thunder; Uttar Pradesh might see some rain or storms around May 19-20 along with possible heatwave conditions in parts of the state.

Stay weather-aware!