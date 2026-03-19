Unusual March showers: IMD predicts more rain in Bengaluru
India
Bengaluru is in for an unusual weather stretch, with the IMD issuing a three-day rainfall alert until March 21.
After back-to-back showers and even hail on March 17-18, some areas like the airport saw over 64mm of rain during the March 18-19 period.
Daytime temperatures will reach up to 33 Celsius
Expect more cloudy skies and quick bursts of rain or thunderstorms through the week.
Temperatures will hover between 20 Celsius at night and up to 33 Celsius during the day.
Meteorologists say this rare March hail is thanks to shifting anti-cyclone systems and temperature swings that dropped freezing levels.