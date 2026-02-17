Unusually dry February in Himachal Pradesh, rain deficit touches 73%
Himachal Pradesh is having an unusually dry February, with rainfall down by 73% so far—just 14.4mm instead of the usual 53.9mm, says the IMD.
This dry patch is set to last another week, though some high-altitude places might see a bit of rain or snow around February 17-18.
IMD forecasts less than average rainfall for the state
The lack of rain is hitting some districts hard: according to an IMD update reporting totals up to Feb 16 (published Feb 17), Solan, Sirmaur, Una, and Bilaspur are all facing deficits over 85%.
The same update shows Kangra and Chamba at about 83% and 80% deficits respectively.
Meanwhile, temperatures are running up to 7°C above normal in many areas.
The IMD thinks there's a good chance most of the state will keep seeing less rain than usual this month—a worrying trend for farmers and anyone keeping an eye on climate shifts.
Seasonal deficit of 27% so far
January actually saw slightly more rain than average in Himachal Pradesh, but overall for January-February there's still a concerning seasonal deficit of 27%.
This back-and-forth weather pattern shows just how unpredictable things have become lately.