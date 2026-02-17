Unusually dry February in Himachal Pradesh, rain deficit touches 73%

IMD forecasts less than average rainfall for the state

The lack of rain is hitting some districts hard: according to an IMD update reporting totals up to Feb 16 (published Feb 17), Solan, Sirmaur, Una, and Bilaspur are all facing deficits over 85%.

The same update shows Kangra and Chamba at about 83% and 80% deficits respectively.

Meanwhile, temperatures are running up to 7°C above normal in many areas.

The IMD thinks there's a good chance most of the state will keep seeing less rain than usual this month—a worrying trend for farmers and anyone keeping an eye on climate shifts.