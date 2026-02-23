UP: 2 sisters kill father for imposing restrictions on them
India
In Muzaffarnagar, UP, two sisters—aged 32 and 16—have been accused of killing their father, Ram Persad, after a fight about the restrictions he set for them.
Police say the attack happened while he was asleep at home in Morna village.
Case filed against both daughters
Officers recovered the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes hidden in the house.
A murder case has been filed against both daughters, and investigators are still looking into what led up to this tragic incident.