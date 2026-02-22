UP: 3 dead, 15 injured in bus collision
Early Sunday morning on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Budaun, a wedding celebration turned tragic when a private bus carrying guests collided head-on with a state-run roadways bus.
Three people—Sonu (22), Krishna Kumar (14), and Yogesh (38)—lost their lives, while 15 others were injured.
Both busses badly damaged
The crash left both busses badly damaged and caused major traffic jams.
Emergency teams rushed the injured to Budaun Government Medical College; five of them, in critical shape, were moved to bigger hospitals for advanced care.
Cranes had to be brought in just to clear the wreckage.
CM Adityanath expresses grief, orders immediate help
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences and asked officials to make sure those affected get immediate help and medical support.
Authorities are now investigating what led to this heartbreaking accident.