UP: 3 women die while collecting clay for Holi preparations
India
In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, three women lost their lives when a soil mound collapsed on them as they gathered clay from a forest for Holi preparations.
Six women had gone together to collect clay for sprucing up their mud homes, but the outing turned tragic when the ground gave way.
Police are investigating the incident
One of the women alerted villagers about the incident, and police and administrative officials reached the spot acting on the information.
Sadly, three women—Sadikunnisha (30), Anisha Khatoon (20), and Sita Kunwar (28)—couldn't be saved and were declared dead at the health center.
Two others were injured. Police are investigating the incident.