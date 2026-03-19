UP: 700+ stolen LPG cylinders recovered from gas agency
India
A surprise raid in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, just uncovered more than 700 LPG cylinders being misused in a single day.
Even though official records claimed there was enough gas, locals were stuck waiting in long lines and often went home empty-handed.
Turns out, black marketing was making the shortage worse.
Inspections found big gaps between what agencies said they had
Inspections found big gaps between what agencies said they had and what was actually on site.
Some domestic cylinders were even getting diverted for commercial use instead of reaching homes.
Authorities have filed FIRs and promised strict action, and warned that strict action will follow.