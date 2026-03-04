UP: 75-year-old woman, her son killed in accident on highway
India
A heartbreaking crash on the Etah-Aligarh highway in Hathras, UP, took the lives of 75-year-old Kitab Shri and her son Raj Bahadur (52) when a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle.
Their grandson Sanjay (26) survived but is seriously hurt and getting treatment at J N Medical College, Aligarh.
Aligarh ranks among UP's most dangerous districts for road safety
The family was just heading home after visiting relatives when tragedy struck.
Sadly, accidents like this aren't rare here—Aligarh ranks among UP's most dangerous districts for road safety.
Speeding has been cited nationally as the cause of nearly one in five fatalities, according to a recent MoRTH/SaveLIFE report.
It's a tough reminder of how risky these highways can be for everyone on the road.