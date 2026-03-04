UP: 75-year-old woman, her son killed in accident on highway

Aligarh ranks among UP's most dangerous districts for road safety

The family was just heading home after visiting relatives when tragedy struck.

Sadly, accidents like this aren't rare here—Aligarh ranks among UP's most dangerous districts for road safety.

Speeding has been cited nationally as the cause of nearly one in five fatalities, according to a recent MoRTH/SaveLIFE report.

It's a tough reminder of how risky these highways can be for everyone on the road.