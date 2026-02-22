UP: 8-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted at wedding
India
At a wedding in Gorakhpur late Friday night, an eight-year-old girl who came with her grandmother was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted.
She disappeared during the 'Jaymala' ceremony around 11:30pm prompting someone to alert the police by dialing the emergency number 112.
Police received the call around 3:00am and immediately swung into action.
Accused arrested within 4 hours
Police found the girl unconscious about 200 meters from the venue, with injuries that left her in critical condition. She was rushed to hospital for urgent care.
Using CCTV and drone footage, police identified and arrested a 20-year-old man named Ashok Nishad within four hours.
He's now in custody under charges from the POCSO Act, and further investigation is underway.