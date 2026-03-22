UP: 80-year-old woman killed by wild elephant near sanctuary

3rd fatality in 27 hours

This marks the third fatality from elephant attacks in roughly 27 hours.

On Saturday evening, Munni Devi, 45, was killed and her two teenage sons were injured when an elephant knocked them off their motorcycle.

The following night, a 100-year-old priest named Suresh Das was trampled inside his hut.

In response, forest officials provided immediate assistance to the elderly victim's family, announced compensation for other victims, and increased patrols and safety alerts for villagers living close to the forest.