UP ATS reopens probe into 26 fires, Pakistan link suspected

Suspects led by Saqib allegedly confessed

According to the ATS, the suspects, led by Saqib alias Devil, allegedly confessed to staging these trial fires and sending videos as proof in exchange for QR code-based digital payments.

Investigators are now matching money transfers with fire dates and checking seized phones for evidence.

The case has even gone international, with lookout notices issued for suspects believed to be operating from South Africa, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Details have been shared with central agencies.