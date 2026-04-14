UP ATS reopens probe into 26 fires, Pakistan link suspected
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has reopened its investigation into at least 26 vehicle fires and small-scale arson cases across multiple districts, including Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, and Bijnor.
What looked like random accidents is now suspected to be planned acts of sabotage linked to handlers in Pakistan.
Things escalated after four suspects were arrested earlier this month for allegedly testing out arson attacks.
Suspects led by Saqib allegedly confessed
According to the ATS, the suspects, led by Saqib alias Devil, allegedly confessed to staging these trial fires and sending videos as proof in exchange for QR code-based digital payments.
Investigators are now matching money transfers with fire dates and checking seized phones for evidence.
The case has even gone international, with lookout notices issued for suspects believed to be operating from South Africa, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Details have been shared with central agencies.