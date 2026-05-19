UP averages five police encounters daily under Yogi Adityanath's rule

Since Yogi Adityanath took office as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister in March 2017, the state has witnessed an average of five police encounters daily. The UP government on Monday revealed that a total of 17,043 encounters have been conducted during this period. The operations resulted in the deaths of 289 "hardened criminals" and injuries to 11,834 others.

Zone statistics Meerut zone tops with 97 deaths The Meerut Zone has recorded the highest number of encounter deaths with 97 "notorious criminals" killed. In these encounters, 3,513 were injured and 8,921 arrested. The Varanasi Zone comes second with 29 criminals killed in 1,292 encounters, while the Agra Zone ranks third with 24 deaths in 2,494 encounters.

Additional data Bareilly and Lucknow zones follow suit The Bareilly Zone saw 21 criminals killed in 2,222 encounters. The Lucknow Zone witnessed 20 deaths in 971 encounters. In Ghaziabad Commissionerate, the highest number of deaths among all commissionerates, at 18, were recorded during 789 encounters. Kanpur Zone had 12 deaths in 791 encounters, while Lucknow Commissionerate reported another dozen deaths across its 147 operations.

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Encounter details Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Gorakhpur zones next in line In Prayagraj Zone, 11 criminals were killed in 643 encounters, while Agra Commissionerate reported 10 deaths across its 489 operations. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Zone had nine deaths in 1,144 encounters, while the Gorakhpur Zone saw eight deaths in its 699 operations. Varanasi Commissionerate also recorded eight deaths across its 146 operations.

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